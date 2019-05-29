WESTPORT (CBS) – Gerardo Lugo, a Fall River man who was allegedly behind the wheel during a fatal Westport hit and run, turned himself into police on Wednesday. Police say Lugo apologized to a witness after he hit 30-year-old Stephanie Tripp and then drove off.
Tripp was left at the scene of the May 7 crash in critical condition but later died. Lugo is charged with leaving the scene-death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.
Several days after the crash, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn released a description of Lugo’s BMW. It was found and seized thanks to an anonymous tip.
Lugo is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Fall River District Court.
“We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in helping us solve this tragic case,” Quinn said in announcing Lugo’s arrest.