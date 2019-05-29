



(MARE) – Kealan is a curious boy of Caucasian descent who loves to babble and smile when he is happy. Kealan also loves music and lights up when he hears his favorite songs!

Kealan is on the Autism spectrum and is currently in preschool. Kealan can say a few words, but mainly uses noises and movement to make his needs known. Kealan has a g-tube for feeding and has made tremendous progress with gaining weight. Having decreased vision causes Kealan to only see about 3-4 feet away without his glasses.

Legally freed for adoption, Kealan’s social worker is looking to place him with a family that is able to meet his needs and help him thrive. A family would need to be able to keep up with Kealan’s many medical and developmental appointments and help advocate for him in school.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.