WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (CBS) – Police says several dogs may not survive after an officer pulled over a Peabody woman’s van with 22 animals inside in Connecticut.
Suzanne Eser, 59, is charged with animal cruelty. A Wethersfield police officer reported seeing her black Ford Transit van swerving at about 9:30 a.m. Monday and stopped her.
“While talking with the driver, the officer was able to see at least nine loose dogs in the front portion of the vehicle,” police said in a statement Wednesday. “The officer was overwhelmed by the smell of feces and urine.”
Animal control officers removed 21 dogs and a macaw from the van. They determined based on the condition of the van and the dogs that they weren’t being cared for properly.
“It is possible that several of the dogs may need to be euthanized,” police said. “They were essentially living in feces and urine.”
Eser is due in a Connecticut court on June 11.