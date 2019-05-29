Filed Under:Connecticut news, Peabody News


WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (CBS) – Police says several dogs may not survive after an officer pulled over a Peabody woman’s van with 22 animals inside in Connecticut.

Suzanne Eser, 59, is charged with animal cruelty. A Wethersfield police officer reported seeing her black Ford Transit van swerving at about 9:30 a.m. Monday and stopped her.

“While talking with the driver, the officer was able to see at least nine loose dogs in the front portion of the vehicle,” police said in a statement Wednesday. “The officer was overwhelmed by the smell of feces and urine.”

Animal control officers removed 21 dogs and a macaw from the van. They determined based on the condition of the van and the dogs that they weren’t being cared for properly.

Suzanne Eser and her van (Photo credit: Wethersfield police)

“It is possible that several of the dogs may need to be euthanized,” police said. “They were essentially living in feces and urine.”

Eser is due in a Connecticut court on June 11.

