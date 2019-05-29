  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball


BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is going up again after no one won Tuesday night’s drawing.

Friday’s jackpot is now an estimated $444 million. The cash option is $281 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 9 – 21 – 34 – 42 – 50 with the Mega Ball 21 and Megaplier 2.

There were also no million dollar winners sold in New England.

The Powerball jackpot is currently $325 million and that drawing is Wednesday night. Tickets are $2 apiece. You can buy them until 9:50 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s