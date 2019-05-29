Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is going up again after no one won Tuesday night’s drawing.
Friday’s jackpot is now an estimated $444 million. The cash option is $281 million.
The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 9 – 21 – 34 – 42 – 50 with the Mega Ball 21 and Megaplier 2.
There were also no million dollar winners sold in New England.
The Powerball jackpot is currently $325 million and that drawing is Wednesday night. Tickets are $2 apiece. You can buy them until 9:50 p.m.