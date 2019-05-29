  • WBZ TVOn Air

HANSON (CBS) – There are major delays on the MBTA’s Kingston-Plymouth commuter rail line after a person was struck and killed by a train Wednesday morning.

Kingston train 032 was stopped in Hanson after the person was hit around 6:30 a.m. at Hanson station.

Hanson police shut down Route 27, which is near the tracks, from Elm to Phillips streets for the investigation. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The MBTA said all trains on the Kingston-Plymouth line will have “severe delays” for the morning commute.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

