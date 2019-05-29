



BOSTON (CBS) — The first period of Game 2 between the Blues and Bruins was a very physical affair. Eventually, the hits being thrown from both sides resulted an injury.

It came with just over two minutes remaining in the opening period, with the score tied at 2-2. Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk skated to the corner in the Bruins’ end to retrieve a puck but had to reach back across his body to make a play. Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist skated to Grzelcyk to deliver a check, with the resulting force sending Grzelcyk’s head into the glass.

The thump of Grzelcyk’s helmet could be heard around the TD Garden, and the Bruins’ undersized defenseman immediately went down to the ice.

A look at the hit on by Oskar Sundqvist on Matt Grzelcyk. Didn't look good. pic.twitter.com/3yjlbhgkvs — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 30, 2019

As a scrum broke out around Grzelcyk, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara helped the team trainer to tend to Grzelcyk in the far corner of the ice. After several moments, Grzelcyk was assisted to the bench area and went immediately to the locker room for further evaluation.

Sundqvist was penalized two minutes for boarding on the play. The Bruins didn’t score on the resulting power play.

The Blues were credited with delivering 18 hits in the opening 20 minutes of Game 2, while Boston was credited with delivering nine.

Grzelcyk did not return to the bench for the start of the second period.