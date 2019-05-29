  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chelsea News, Water Tower

CHELSEA (CBS) – An iconic part of the skyline in Chelsea is no longer standing.

Construction crews worked on Wednesday to take down the 60-year-old Soldiers’ Home water tower on Powder Horn Hill.

Crews topple the Soldiers’ Home water tower in Chelsea. (WBZ-TV)

The tower was taken down to make room for a new long-term care facility for more than 150 veterans.

The fallen water tower in Chelsea. (WBZ-TV)

Ground was broken for the $199 million project in October. Work is expected to be completed in 2022.

On Wednesday, heavy duty cables were attached to the tower and they were pulled by heavy equipment to bring down the structure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s