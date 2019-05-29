Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) – An iconic part of the skyline in Chelsea is no longer standing.
Construction crews worked on Wednesday to take down the 60-year-old Soldiers’ Home water tower on Powder Horn Hill.
The tower was taken down to make room for a new long-term care facility for more than 150 veterans.
Ground was broken for the $199 million project in October. Work is expected to be completed in 2022.
On Wednesday, heavy duty cables were attached to the tower and they were pulled by heavy equipment to bring down the structure.