



FOXBORO (CBS) – It was a special night in Foxboro on Tuesday as Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca was presented with the Ron Burton Humanitarian Award.

Hundreds of people attended the awards dinner at Gillette Stadium, which benefited the Ron Burton Training Village and the hundreds of kids it supports at its summer camp. The camp’s mission is to shape boys into young men through the power of faith and a love for sports.

“The whole point was to create a space that was based on love,” said Ron Burton, Jr, talking about the camp that carries his late father’s name. Ron Burton, Sr. was the first Patriot ever drafted.

“This camp, it just lets young kids that are growing up, sometimes with broken homes, know that they are loved and that someone is looking out for them,” said Patriots safety Obi Melifonwu, who attended the summer camp 13 years ago.

The camp and the awards dinner carry on Ron Burton’s legacy and his passion for giving. Their goal was to raise $1.6 million, money that will make way for even more campers.

“I think the guests are the real heroes because they’ve contributed so much money to the cause,” award recipient Pagliuca said. “I think the focus tonight should be on the boys, and the guests, and the work the Burtons do.”

“He is one of our great supporters,” Ron Burton, Jr. said of Pagliuca. “The Celtics have been so supportive of us for many years.”

Among those in attendance were Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Governor Charlie Baker, Patriots Matthew Slater, Devin and Jason McCourty.

WBZ is a proud media sponsor of the awards dinner. Ron Burton, Sr. is the late father of WBZ’s Steve and Paul Burton.