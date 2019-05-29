



BOSTON (CBS) — After Tom Brady lent his voice for Zdeno Chara’s Stanley Cup hype video earlier this week, there was speculation that the Patriots quarterback may make an appearance at the TD Garden during the Cup Final.

Could that appearance come Wednesday night ahead of Game 2? The Bruins welcomed in members of their 2011 Stanley Cup Championship team to be their banner captains ahead of Monday night’s Game 1 victory over the Blues, so why not have a six-time Super Bowl champ handle the honors Wednesday?

“I think that would get Z going, for sure. I think they’ve got a little bromance going,” Bruins forward David Krejci said Wednesday morning.

Chara and about 17,000 other folks inside the TD Garden. The Patriots have been very supportive of the Bruins during their current postseason run, with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, center David Andrews and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski having already served as banner captains this postseason (Edelman even chugged a beer later in the game). The Patriots showed off their love for the Bruins during OTAs last week by sporting Bruins gear while out on the field.

But Brady would bring things to a whole other level if he waves the flag ahead of Game 2.

“He’s huge in Boston sports. He’s showing his support for our team. I don’t know who is going to be the flag guy tonight, but it would definitely be pretty cool to see him waiving that flag,” said Krejci.

Chara had plenty of nice things to say about Brady on Tuesday, sharing his admiration for a fellow Boston athlete playing at such a high level in his 40s.

“He’s been very successful in what he does and how he prepares himself. He’s a true professional and obviously a great human being and very smart and well spoken,” Chara said of Brady. “I only have great experiences talking to him. I really admire him.”

The Bruins have not announced a banner captain for Game 2, but the odds are against it being Brady. The quarterback posted pictures of his workout on Tuesday, which he held on a sandy beach somewhere much warmer than Boston. But if the Bruins came calling, chances are Brady would be happy to get the crowd — and team — going ahead of Game 2.