



BOSTON (CBS) – With the North End just a short walk away from the TD Garden, it’s no surprise many of the Boston Bruins call it home. In the process, they’ve become fixtures in the community.

Coleman Mccarron started coming to Boston Barber and Tattoo Company a few months ago. He’s getting his haircut in the same chair some of his favorite Bruins players have sat before.

“Yeah, that’s kind of how I first saw the place a bunch of the Bruins on Instagram, seeing them be tagged,” Mccarron said.

Manager Matthew Cappello has seen many Bruin greats come through the shop. Perhaps no greater than future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron.

“When he first came in it was awesome you know I was star struck,” Cappello adds. “It’s like they’re one of the guys. They are all already North Enders because they have been here for so long and treat it like their own neighborhood.”

Bergeron started going to the shop more than a decade ago and not always for a fresh cut. One time it was for a tattoo.

Lockey McDonald was the artist who touched up his left arm. “It was kind of like a big deal for my family,” McDonald said.

And When the B’s brought home the Stanley Cup in 2011, Boston Barber and Tattoo Company was one of the team’s first stops.

Cappello says he’s hoping for another visit from the players once they win another Stanley Cup.