



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Ready to explore the newest businesses to open in Back Bay? From a fine seafood restaurant to a casual vegan spot, read on for a list of the newest hotspots to open for business in this area of Boston.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

122 Belvidere St.

Photo: Eddie V’s Prime Seafood/Yelp

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is a steakhouse and lounge, offering seafood and more. The restaurant specializes in steaks, seafood and cocktails in a fine dining atmosphere, from champagne and oyster pairings, to a South African lobster pot, to a shellfish tower.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood currently holds four stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Jeffrey N., who reviewed Eddie V’s Prime Seafood on May 18, wrote, “First time to Boston and our first dinner was at Eddie V’s last Saturday. We had the crab cakes and they were very good. I had the bone-in ribeye and my wife had the filet with peppercorn sauce.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

CBD American Shaman

227 Newbury St.

Photo: Lynn J./Yelp

CBD American Shaman is a health and medical spot on Newbury Street. This new business offers CBD products for pain relief and wellness with items ranging from full-spectrum hemp oil to CBD gummies to anti-inflammatory topical cream. According to the business’ Facebook page, “CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world through CBD oil derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp.”

CBD American Shaman currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Kyle J. wrote, “I walked in here after doing some research online. The employees were super friendly and down to earth and there was no pressure. They helped me get what I needed and I’m very satisfied with the product.”

CBD American Shaman is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Red White Japanese Vegan

294 Newbury St.

Photo: Kyle S./Yelp

Red White Japanese Vegan is a vegan and Japanese spot, offering rice bowls, juice, smoothies and more. This new business specializes in healthy Japanese cuisine and beverages, from a monk curry rice bowl to an acai lemon super smoothie to umami tea.

Red White Japanese Vegan’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Lynn J., who reviewed Red White Japanese Vegan on May 11, wrote, “This is my new favorite food place: five stars all across the board. The staff is exceptionally friendly, knowledgeable and patient with questions. The food choices are more abundant than othersimilar build a bowl style restaurants.”

Red White Japanese Vegan is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.