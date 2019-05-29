BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Thomas will not be suiting up for the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The absence, however, is not related to massive hit that Bruins defenseman Torey Krug put on Thomas in Game 1.

The St. Louis center was not on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate and has been ruled out for this evening’s contest at TD Garden. But St. Louis head coach Craig Berube said it has nothing to do with Monday’s collision.

Thomas officially out. Berube says it had nothing to do with the hit from Krug. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 29, 2019

Chances are you’ve seen the body check a number of times since Monday night. After getting into a small tussle in front of the Boston net midway through the third period, a helmet-less Krug glided up the ice to make a play on the puck in the St. Louis zone. So did Thomas, who then felt the full force of the 5-foot-9 defenseman.

You want to see the hit again? Of course you want to see the hit again:

The most Bruins sequence of all time (🎥 @HeresYourReplay) pic.twitter.com/EjfsUZRYit — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) May 28, 2019

Thomas saw just over 10 minutes of ice time in Game 1, finishing with a minus-2 rating. The 2017 first-round pick had nine goals and 24 assists during the regular season, with a goal and five assists during the Blues’ postseason run.

During his Wednesday morning press conference, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said he wasn’t expecting any retaliation from the Blues for Krug’s massive hit.

“No, they’re a pretty honest team, St. Louis. I think they’ll finish all their checks whether it’s [Krug] or [Matt] Grzelcyk or [Connor] Clifton,” said Cassidy. “They’re going to play hard. We expect that, so I don’t expect retaliation.

“If Torey’s in a bad spot — puts himself in a bad spot — they’re going to hit him,” he added. “I think that’s what’s gonna happen.”

The puck drops on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.