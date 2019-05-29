  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are vying to bring a championship home to Boston. On Wednesday night, they welcomed a man who knows a thing or two about winning championships in Boston to get the crowd fired up for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Serving as the Bruins’ banner captain was none other than William Stephen Belichick, who has of course been in charge of the Patriots through six Super Bowl victories since 2001.

Serving alongside Belichick was Special Olympian James Coffey.

Excitement and speculation about the Game 2 banner captain spread throughout the day on Wednesday, with some fans hoping to see Tom Brady waving the flag. But if the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback couldn’t be there, the six-time-champion head coach is not at all a bad consolation.

Suffice it to say, based on their ovation, the 17,000-plus fans in attendance appreciated Belichick’s presence for this one.

The Patriots have been regular attendees at the Garden throughout this playoff run, as Stephon Gilmore and Marcus Cannon shown sitting together on the video boards during Game 1. Team owner Robert Kraft was also in attendance for Game 1 on Monday.

Julian Edelman, David Andrews, and Rob Gronkowski (technically a former Patriot) have each served as banner captains this playoffs, and the Bruins have won all three of those games.

Belichick spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy prior to the start of this Stanley Cup Final.

“I’ve gotta tell you — terrific, terrific guy,” Cassidy said of Belichick. “Very insightful, and it was great. I really appreciate it.”

