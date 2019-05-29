Bill Belichick Serves As Bruins Banner Captain Before Game 2 Of Stanley Cup FinalServing as the Bruins' banner captain was none other than William Stephen Belichick, who has of course been in charge of the Patriots through six Super Bowl victories since 2001.

Bruins Not Expecting Any Retaliation From Blues For Krug's Game 1 HitTorey Krug's mammoth hit on Blues center Robert Thomas in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is still the talk of Boston. Many are wondering if St. Louis will respond when the puck drops for Game 2 Wednesday night.

'The Suspension Was Harsh': Metta World Peace Still Stung By 'Malice At The Palace'; Talks New Showtime Doc 'A Quiet Storm'The man formerly known as Ron Artest discusses The Malice At The Palace, winning an NBA title, and his new documentary "Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story."

Red Sox Place Mitch Moreland On IL; Add Two New Arms To Bullpen MixThe Red Sox placed their home run leader on the Injured List on Wednesday.

Bruins Would Love To See Tom Brady As Their Stanley Cup Banner CaptainAfter Tom Brady lent his voice for Zdeno Chara's Stanley Cup hype video earlier this week, there was speculation that the Patriots quarterback may make an appearance at the TD Garden during the Cup Final.