BOSTON (CBS) — The celebration is still a few months away, but Gillette Stadium is ready for another Super Bowl banner.
The Patriots tweeted out a photo of their current collection of five Super Bowl banners, with a new “6X Champions” flag hanging where their Super Bowl LIII banner will eventually go:
That’s a fine looking collection right there. The newest addition to the group will be unveiled on Sept. 8 when the Patriots kick off their 2019 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
The Patriots only (“only”) had four Super Bowl banners before 2017, which surrounded the “Gillette Stadium” sign on the south side of the stadium. But they ran out of room when a fifth banner came along, following the team’s epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, so they did some remodeling. They raised the Gillette sign and created a new spot for their vast collection of title banners.
Luckily, it looks like there is still room to squeeze another Super Bowl banner or two in the location.