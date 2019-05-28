  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – There are some big lottery prizes available this week but you better get your tickets soon. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $418 million, with a cash option of $263.3 million.

This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot since January 1, when $425 million was won on a ticket sold in New York.

The Powerball jackpot is also climbing higher with $325 million up for grabs in Wednesday night’s drawing. The cash option is $205.2 million.

(WBZ-TV)

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Powerball tickets are also $2 apiece. You can buy them until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

