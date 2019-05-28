'Rust' Was Real: Bruce Cassidy Wants Better Start From Bruins In Game 2Turns out, the case of the Bruins being "rusty" ended up having some validity. Through the opening 20 minutes of Monday night's Game 1, the Bruins seemed to be skating uphill.

Goals From Fourth Line And Blue Drive Bruins To Game 1 Victory Over BluesWith heavy contributions from fourth liners and defensemen, the Bruins managed to generate just enough offense to earn a 4-2 win over the Blues.

Zdeno Chara: 'I'm Fine ... Just Needed A Couple Of Stitches'If you were concerned that a bloody forearm off a blocked shot was going to affect Zdeno Chara in any way, you'd be mistaken.

Torey Krug's Helmetless Hit Highlights Bruins' Defensive Dominance Over Blues In Game 1Rust? Forget about rust. Tuukka Rask could have cultivated a Spotify playlist, solved some Sudoku puzzles and perused Pinterest for a fettuccine alfredo recipe during the second period. He simply didn't have a whole lot of work to do.

Bruins Rally From Two-Goal Deficit To Take 1-0 Stanley Cup Final Lead Over BluesThe Boston Bruins have themselves a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.