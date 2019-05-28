Filed Under:Manchester News, Police Standoff, Quality Inn

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — New Hampshire authorities say autopsies on a couple found dead inside a hotel following a standoff with police in March show they died of a mixture of drugs, among other factors.

About eight blocks in Manchester were sealed off for the standoff.

The attorney general’s office identified 27-year-old Christian St. Cyr and 21-year-old Brandie Tarantino as the two found dead March 28 in a room at the Quality Inn in Manchester. Another man, Stephen Marshall, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds in a confrontation with law enforcement officers outside the hotel the night before.

The medical examiner said Tuesday the cause of death for both was the combined effects of environmental hypothermia and acute intoxication by fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. St. Cyr also suffered blunt penetrating injuries.

Authorities said the deaths resulted from a combination of incidental, self-imposed and inflicted conditions.

A person is taken from a Manchester hotel on a stretcher following a lengthy standoff. (Image Credit: Michelle Fisher/WBZ-TV)

Two Drug Enforcement Administration officers and one Manchester Police officer at Quality Inn on John Devine Drive near the airport around 7:30 p.m. on March 27. The officers were at the hotel for a wanted check on 51-year-old Stephen Marshall of Manchester and another man.

When officers approached the building, they say Marshall broke the window of a first-floor room from the inside. Marshall allegedly jumped out the window holding a semi-automatic gun and engaged the officers. Marshall of Manchester started shooting at officers at the back of the hotel and was wounded.

Marshall, who has a lengthy criminal history including multiple drug arrests, was shot during the exchange and later died at Elliot Hospital.

