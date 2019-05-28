WOBURN (CBS) – A woman with a history of drunk driving convictions pleaded guilty Tuesday to a crash that killed a father on Interstate 95 nearly two years ago. Lynn DeWolfe, 52, of Tyngsborough, entered the plea to vehicular homicide and third offense OUI in Middlesex Superior Court, avoiding a trial in the case.
The judge sentenced DeWolfe to 3-5 years in state prison followed by 10 years probation with 50 hours of community service each year. She will not be able to drive for 15 years.
DeWolfe will also have to undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
Police said DeWolfe was driving erratically on I-95 in Reading on August 24, 2017, when she hit a car, forcing it toward oncoming traffic where it hit a motorcycle driven by 42-year-old Chris Weisz of Bedford, who was killed.
Prosecutors said DeWolfe took off and later told police she’d taken Lorazepam and pain medication.
Weisz left behind a wife and three children. Adding to the family’s frustration, State Police had talked to DeWolfe earlier that day after she was involved in another accident, but let her go, even though 911 callers reported her driving erratically.
Meanwhile Brad Casler drove his car on purpose into a crowded restaurant killing a few people and seriously injuring several more, took the case to court and tried to blame the state for not having a law requiring doctors to warn MS patients about driving and got only four years.