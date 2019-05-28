LAWRENCE (CBS) – A man charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl in Lawrence last week will be in court Monday.
Carlos Rivera, 47, of Lawrence, was arrested early Saturday and charged with indecent assault and battery on a child and distribution of drugs to a minor.
Investigators say he brought 13-year old Chloe Ricard of Amesbury to Lawrence General Hospital on the afternoon of May 20 and left. Ricard was pronounced dead shortly after she was dropped off. Police spent the week searching for Rivera. They say he had Ricard and another teenage girl at his apartment the evening of May 19 and most of the day on Monday, May 20 before they took Ricard to the hospital.
The medical examiner has not yet said how Ricard died.
Rivera was held on $750,000 bail over the weekend. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.