WESTPORT (CBS) — An arrest warrant was issued for a Fall River man who is accused of hitting and killing a woman with his car in Westport. Gerardo Lugo, 54, allegedly apologized to a witness after hitting Stephanie Tripp, 30, on May 7 but then drove off.
Tripp was left in critical condition and she later died at the hospital.
“Arrest warrants charging the suspect with leaving the scene-death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license were issued last week out of Fall River District Court,” said a statement from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
A few days after the crash, the D.A. released a description of the BMW sedan involved. After an anonymous tip, the car was found and seized.
“During the execution of a search warrant at the defendant’s Cherry Street apartment last week, investigators found the keys to the BMW and a plastic bag containing just under 200 grams of suspected heroin,” said the D.A.
Lugo will also be charged with trafficking heroin in excess of 100 grams.
Anyone who knows Lugo or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Mass. State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at 508-961-1928 or Westport Police detectives at 508-636-1122.
Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 by writing “Bristol” then the tip, or submitted online.