WESTPORT (CBS) — An arrest warrant was issued for a Fall River man who is accused of hitting and killing a woman with his car in Westport. Gerardo Lugo, 54, allegedly apologized to a witness after hitting Stephanie Tripp, 30, on May 7 but then drove off.

Tripp was left in critical condition and she later died at the hospital.

“Arrest warrants charging the suspect with leaving the scene-death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license were issued last week out of Fall River District Court,” said a statement from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Gerardo Lugo is wanted in connection with a hit and run crash that killed Stephanie Tripp in Westport on May 7 (Photo Courtesy: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office)

A few days after the crash, the D.A. released a description of the BMW sedan involved. After an anonymous tip, the car was found and seized.

“During the execution of a search warrant at the defendant’s Cherry Street apartment last week, investigators found the keys to the BMW and a plastic bag containing just under 200 grams of suspected heroin,” said the D.A.

Lugo will also be charged with trafficking heroin in excess of 100 grams.

Stephanie Tripp. (Photo credit: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office)

Anyone who knows Lugo or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Mass. State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at 508-961-1928 or Westport Police detectives at 508-636-1122.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 by writing “Bristol” then the tip, or submitted online.

