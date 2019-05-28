



CANTON – Police say that after a string of weekend robberies – during which a man brandished a meat cleaver – they have a suspect in custody.

Mathew Kiernan, 18, of Sharon, was arrested early Tuesday morning after a brief chase and a struggle, according to the Canton Police Department.

Police said a Canton police detective saw a man dressed in all black, wearing a black mask, a blue scarf, gloves bearing the Patriots logo and Nike sneakers – the same clothes worn in both armed robberies – riding an electric bicycle down Washington Street. He called for help and police allegedly chased Kiernan until he hit a curb and fell off his bike, struggling with officers until he was taken into custody. Police said a crowbar and a meat cleaver were found in Keirnan’s backpack.

“I could not be more proud of the dedication and commitment of our officers in apprehending this very dangerous individual. We are grateful no one was physically harmed in these violent robberies and also realize how terrifying the ordeal must have been for the honest store clerks who were working the night shift,” said Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz.

Great work by @CantonMAPolice leads to the arrest of the meat cleaver robber. pic.twitter.com/fZzQNyCeD0 — Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) May 28, 2019

Police said the Canton Wash n Fold was robbed last Tuesday, then Kelly’s Place and the Seasons gas station convenience store, in Stoughton, on Sunday.

Kiernan faces multiple charges, including robbery, assault and resisting arrest.