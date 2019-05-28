BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a well-known statue of Bruins Hall-of-Famer Bobby Orr outside of the TD Garden. It shows him scoring the overtime goal that brought the B’s a Stanley Cup back in 1970.

But a much more recent play by current Bruin Torey Krug is capturing the attention of the Boston hockey world following game one of the 2019 Cup Finals. Krug’s mad, helmetless dash down the ice, steamrolling a St. Louis Blues player, is dominating the discussion. It came right after Krug was worked over by a Blue seconds earlier.

Boston fan Sandra Green summed up the feelings of Bruins Nation: “He just kind of took on what he had to take on at the moment and whoever was around got it.”

Her sister, Susan, said Krug’s move was “Perfect, well executed.”

It’s the kind of sports moment that really plays well here in Boston. Sure, we love goals and assists, but Bruins fans also like a little grit.

Some Bruins fans from Canada were outside the Garden Tuesday, and they also gave Krug’s thunderous body check their seal of approval.

“The place just lit up like a candle, like a cannon went off, it just…boom ya know?” said Scott Crain of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Another fan from Ontario said Krug “…went down and creamed that guy. It was awesome!”

As for Krug himself…he said it was all in a day’s work. “Hopefully, it gave the guys a boost on the bench,” he said. “The crowd obviously liked it.”

Now that’s an understatement. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is Wednesday in Boston.