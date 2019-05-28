By Mike LaCrosse
WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Charlie Coyle is now playing for the team he grew up cheering for. The lifelong Bruins fan and Weymouth native started his career on the South Shore.

Locally, he has a lot of supporters and members of the hockey community who watched and helped him develop as a player.

“He’s is probably hardest working hockey player I’ve ever coached and one of the hardest working players you read about or hear about,” said former Thayer Academy Hockey Coach Larry Rooney.

Rooney recruited Charlie Coyle from Weymouth High School to play at Thayer Academy in Braintree for two seasons.

“Charlie is very humble, very modest. Just a regular guy if he saw some kids playing street hockey he’d grab a stick and play with them,” said Rooney.

Rooney said he witnessed Coyle grow as a member of his team and Coyle credits him for some of his success.

“Larry was really good to me and I really enjoyed my time there that really school and hockey-wise was really beneficial for me and my development. He was a great guy to work with,” said Bruins Center Charlie Coyle.

The two keep in touch. Rooney said Coyle even helped him at one of his hockey clinics.

“He was just as excited to be out there passing and shooting with the 8, 10, 12-year-old kids as they were to be passing and shooting with him,” said Rooney.

Rooney is now the head coach at Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury where he uses Coyle as an example to inspire his players and students.

“As an educator and a coach I on a regular basis I’ll refer to Charlie as somebody to look up to,” said Rooney.

