BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Bruins fans have another reason to feel good after a Game 1 victory in the Stanley Cup Final – a new report says their city is the best in America for hockey lovers.
The WalletHub ranking looked at “21 key indicators of a good hockey city,” and took into account ticket prices, stadium capacity and how well a city’s hockey team performs.
While Bruins tickets are among the most expensive, Boston got high marks for its successful record, fan engagement and an abundance of top-notch college hockey programs.
Rounding out the top five are Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago and New York. St. Louis, home of the Blues, is ranked 11th.
Looking for hockey at a bargain? Springfield and Worcester finished at the top when it comes to lowest minimum season ticket prices for a college game.