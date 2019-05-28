Boston Is The Best US City For Hockey Fans, New Ranking FindsBoston Bruins fans have another reason to feel good after a Game 1 victory in the Stanley Cup Final.

Connor Clifton Provides Bruins With Game 1 Spark Thanks To 'Cliffy Hockey'Connor Clifton plays on instincts, and those instincts provided a much-needed spark for the Bruins in their Game 1 victory.

'Rust' Was Real: Bruce Cassidy Wants Better Start From Bruins In Game 2Turns out, the case of the Bruins being "rusty" ended up having some validity. Through the opening 20 minutes of Monday night's Game 1, the Bruins seemed to be skating uphill.

Goals From Fourth Line And Blue Drive Bruins To Game 1 Victory Over BluesWith heavy contributions from fourth liners and defensemen, the Bruins managed to generate just enough offense to earn a 4-2 win over the Blues.

Zdeno Chara: 'I'm Fine ... Just Needed A Couple Of Stitches'If you were concerned that a bloody forearm off a blocked shot was going to affect Zdeno Chara in any way, you'd be mistaken.