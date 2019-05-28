  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Bruins fans have another reason to feel good after a Game 1 victory in the Stanley Cup Final – a new report says their city is the best in America for hockey lovers.

The WalletHub ranking looked at “21 key indicators of a good hockey city,” and took into account ticket prices, stadium capacity and how well a city’s hockey team performs.

While Bruins tickets are among the most expensive, Boston got high marks for its successful record, fan engagement and an abundance of top-notch college hockey programs.

Rounding out the top five are Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago and New York. St. Louis, home of the Blues, is ranked 11th.

Looking for hockey at a bargain? Springfield and Worcester finished at the top when it comes to lowest minimum season ticket prices for a college game.

