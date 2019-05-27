BOSTON (CBS) — Chances are you don’t need too much help to get hyped up for Monday night’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Bruins fans have been patiently waiting for the start of the series for over a week.
But Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has released a hype video that will have you ready to run through a wall ahead of the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final. Chara has put together some epic hype videos throughout Boston’s run to the Cup Final, but saved the best for last on Monday. And he got a little help from six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady to deliver his message.
The Patriots quarterback narrates Chara’s minute-long video, which includes some pretty awesome highlights and a great monologue by Brady:
“We are shaped by our environment. Molded by our decisions,” Brady narrates. “We are made from triumph and failure, pain and glory. But we remain determined. Because in Boston, we expect more. We set the bar high and fight for every inch to get over it. Here, the destination is part of the journey. And we’re not done yet.
“We’ve been here before, and we’re still here. We are made for this,” the video closes.
Game 1 can’e get here soon enough. Is it 8 p.m. yet?