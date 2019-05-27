  • WBZ TVOn Air

BROCKTON (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Brockton shooting that left a 32-year-old father dead over the weekend. Queito Miranda, 29, of Brockton was arrested by State Police in Worcester Sunday.

According to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, Earl Thomas was shot on Highland Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miranda was booked at Worcester Police Department and transported to Brockton to be held. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge in Brockton District Court Tuesday.

State and Brockton Police investigated a fatal shooting on Highland Street late Friday night (WBZ-TV)

“The streets don’t love nobody. They just left him to die outside. He got kids. He had a good job,” said a woman who shares a three-year-old son with Thomas.

