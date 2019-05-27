WALTHAM (CBS) — Larry Steinfeld, a World War II veteran from Waltham who won the hearts of countless WBZ-TV viewers, passed away Sunday.
Steinfeld, 102, made at least four WBZ appearances over the years.
We first met him in Feb. of 2017, when the then-100-year-old’s lottery ticket worth $100 was stolen. During the investigation, he struck up a friendship with a Waltham police officer.
A few months later, Officer Tom Bryant honored his new friend with a steak dinner.
“The stories that he has, I can sit and talk with him for a long time,” said Bryant, at the time.
“He comes up and spends time with me. His wife is like, ‘Who is this Larry?” said Steinfeld. “It’s so easy to say best friend, your best friend, but it’s true.”
When asked how he would describe the day Steinfeld, a jokester, said, “Amazing. There’s a word kids use now, awesome. Am I right?”
Last April, Steinfeld received three medals — the army good conduct medal, the Europe, Africa, Middle East campaign medal, and the World War II victory medal — for his service in World War II. The ceremony was a surprise because until then, Steinfeld had never registered with the V.A.
Among those in the crowded room was, of course, Bryant.
Steinfeld was just three weeks shy of his 103rd birthday.