REVERE (CBS) – On Monday, Revere’s Memorial Day commemoration honored a Green Beret.
Sergeant Nicholas Lavery carried the flag that flew over Monday’s ceremony.
Lavery lost his leg in 2013 and became the first Green Beret to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee when he returned to Afghanistan in 2015.
Lavery said he’s dedicated to serving others.
“I have come to realize that my experiences – including the good, bad and ugly – can help others and that is something I will always pursue.”
Sergeant Lavery has been awarded three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star and two Bronze Stars, including one with valor for heroism in combat.