Members Of 2011 Cup Team Serve As Bruins Honorary Banner Captains For Game 1 Of Stanley Cup FinalThe Stanley Cup Final was back in Boston on Monday night. Some champions were on hand to welcome it back.

After Pérez's Shoe Delay, León And Boston Sock It To IndiansSandy León hit a three-run homer off Oliver Pérez after the Indians reliever caused an odd stoppage asking for new footwear, J.D. Martinez homered twice and the Boston Red Sox beat Cleveland 12-5 Monday.

Bill Buckner Dead At 69He made an infamous error in the World Series but would later receive a warm reception at Fenway Park.

Dustin Pedroia Not Sure If He'll Be Able To Play Again, Taking A Break From BaseballAfter landing on the 60-day injured list following his latest injury setback, Dustin Pedroia is stepping away from baseball.

Dustin Pedroia Lands On 60-Day Injured List After Latest SetbackDustin Pedroia has suffered another setback in his quest to return from his lingering knee issues.