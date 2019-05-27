  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Memorial Day, Revere News, Sergeant Nicholas Lavery

REVERE (CBS) – On Monday, Revere’s Memorial Day commemoration honored a Green Beret.

Sergeant Nicholas Lavery carried the flag that flew over Monday’s ceremony.

Sergeant Nicholas Lavery carried the flag that flew over Monday’s ceremony. (WBZ-TV)

Lavery lost his leg in 2013 and became the first Green Beret to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee when he returned to Afghanistan in 2015.

Lavery said he’s dedicated to serving others.

“I have come to realize that my experiences – including the good, bad and ugly – can help others and that is something I will always pursue.”

Sergeant Lavery has been awarded three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star and two Bronze Stars, including one with valor for heroism in combat.

