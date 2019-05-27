Comments
TOKYO (CBS/AP) – First Lady Melania Trump presented a gift to the empress of Japan Monday, and it has a local connection.
Trump gave Empress Masako Owada a White House desk set featuring a fountain pen made from a red oak tree that stands on the grounds of Harvard University.
The empress, who went to Belmont High School, studied economics at Harvard.
In return, the empress presented the first lady with an ornamental Japanese box.
