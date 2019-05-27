  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Falmouth News

FALMOUTH (AP) — Authorities say an illegal Memorial Day weekend fireworks display is likely to blame for a brush fire that scorched five acres on Cape Cod.

Firefighters in Falmouth, Massachusetts, say the unauthorized display Saturday night appears to have sparked the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Crews responding to the scene near the Beagle Club found three large, separate fires burning in the wooded area around 11 p.m.

The Falmouth department says in a Facebook post that flames at one point came close to a neighborhood.

It says Falmouth police, Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

