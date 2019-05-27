Zdeno Chara Gets An Assist From Tom Brady In His Stanley Cup Hype VideoYou probably don't need help getting fired up for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. But just in case, Zdeno Chara got a little help from Tom Brady in his latest hype video.

Dustin Pedroia Back In Boston For Further Testing After Another SetbackDustin Pedroia has suffered another setback in his quest to return from his lingering knee issues.

Ben Watson Hit With 4-Game Suspension For Using Banned SubstanceBen Watson came out of retirement to re-join with the New England Patriots this offseason, but he'll have to wait to make his 2019 debut with the team.

Devers Homers, Red Sox Avoid Sweep With 4-1 Win Over AstrosRafael Devers homered off Justin Verlander, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of two errors by the Houston Astros to avoid a series sweep.

Brad Marchand Misses Bruins Practice, But Ready To Go For Game 1 Of Stanley Cup FinalMarchand is Boston's leading scorer in the playoffs.