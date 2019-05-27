BOSTON (CBS) — The sculpture of Arthur Fiedler’s head along the Charles River got some new headgear Monday. In honor of the Boston Bruins playing in the Stanley Cup Final, the nonprofit Esplanade Association had a Bruins hockey helmet fitted for the late conductor.
Heritage Flag Co., based in Allston, created the 17-foot wide helmet.
It “involved using five different layers of material to ensure the beloved Fiedler sculpture was protected and the irregularly shaped hockey helmet would stay snugly in place on the monument,” said a statement from the association.
They decided to continue the spirited display which began with a local knitwear company created a giant Red Sox beanie last fall.
“Having gone one-for-one in delivering championships, the tradition now lives on with the Bruins and this year’s partnership,” said the association.