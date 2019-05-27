BOSTON (CBS) – More than 1,000 fans gathered at City Hall for the Stanley Cup viewing party Monday night.
Fans wore their black and gold to celebrate the Bruins and Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
“I think it would be awesome if they won. I’m trying to go to another parade,” said fan Molly Kaine.
As the players warmed on the ice Monday afternoon, it was balloons, banners and all things Bruins.
Many fans are hoping to sweep the St. Louis Blues.
“Absolutely, we’re going to sweep,” said fan Sean Babineau.
The viewing party began with a concert by Lil Naz X at 6 p.m. and the game screened on large video screens at 8 p.m.
Even dogs were getting into the Bruins spirit. Fan Amber Winske had her dock decked out in Bruins gear.
“We have her sporting her bandana.” She loves the Bruins. She loves Marchie. Marchie is her favorite player,” Winske said. “It just proves we’re Boston Strong; it really does.”