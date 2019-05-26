  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Boston News, Stoughton News

STOUGHTON (CBS) — Stoughton Police are looking for a man who brandished a meat cleaver while robbing the gas station convenience store on Sharon Street.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.

“The suspect, who approached the store in a bicycle, chased the cashier behind the counter and forced the victim to empty the cash drawer,” police said.

Stoughton Police are searching for a man who brandished a meat cleaver during a gas station robbery (Photo Courtesy: Stoughton Police)

A K-9 unit was called in to search the area but the man made off on his bike with the money.

Police described the suspect as a thin, white man, about 5′ 10″ to 6′ tall, and dressed in all black including a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

