STOUGHTON (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who brandished a meat cleaver during armed robberies in Canton and Stoughton.

One occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday at a gas station on Sharon Street in Stoughton.

“The suspect, who approached the store in a bicycle, chased the cashier behind the counter and forced the victim to empty the cash drawer,” police said.

Stoughton Police are searching for a man who brandished a meat cleaver during a gas station robbery (Photo Courtesy: Stoughton Police)

A K-9 unit was called in to search the area but the man made off on his bike with the money.

Police described the suspect as a thin, white man, about 5′ 10″ to 6′ tall, and dressed in all black including a mask and gloves.

“This place has been robbed before, I live right down the street,” a woman told WBZ-TV. “But that’s crazy, a meat cleaver, can you imagine? That’s scary.”

Another woman commented, “I can’t imagine what I would have done if I had seen it in person, I would have freaked out.”

Canton police said that shortly before or after the Stoughton robbery, he broke into Kelly’s Place Restaurant on Washington Street. And last Tuesday, they said he entered the Wash N Dry on Washington Street, wielding a “butcher knife” and demanding money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

 

