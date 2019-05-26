SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — Salem Police are searching for a man who allegedly opened a business in someone else’s name and stole a credit card to make purchases at the Home Depot. They asked the public to help identify the man, seen in surveillance photos, in a playful Facebook post.
“We at Salem PD would like to congratulate someone on their new business and invite them to enjoy some of our fine refreshments at the station! The only problem is…We don’t know who they are,” the police department wrote.
“I know, we’re bummed too. I really like parties and I REALLY like cake,” they continued.
Police joked they hade “pretty sweet balloons” reserved but needed to know the man’s identity soon because “I’m not sure how long they will hold them on layaway.”
“No name = no party.”
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to call police at 603-893-1911, call Det. Michael White at 603-890-2383, or message the department on Facebook.