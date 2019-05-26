  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Salem NH News

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — Salem Police are searching for a man who allegedly opened a business in someone else’s name and stole a credit card to make purchases at the Home Depot. They asked the public to help identify the man, seen in surveillance photos, in a playful Facebook post.

“We at Salem PD would like to congratulate someone on their new business and invite them to enjoy some of our fine refreshments at the station! The only problem is…We don’t know who they are,” the police department wrote.

“I know, we’re bummed too. I really like parties and I REALLY like cake,” they continued.

Police joked they hade “pretty sweet balloons” reserved but needed to know the man’s identity soon because “I’m not sure how long they will hold them on layaway.”

“No name = no party.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to call police at 603-893-1911, call Det. Michael White at 603-890-2383, or message the department on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s