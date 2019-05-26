SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was called up by the San Francisco Giants and put in the starting lineup to make his major league debut in Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The younger Yastrzemski, playing left field, ended the day 0 for 3 but reached base after being hit by a pitch and scored a run. The Andover native and St. John’s prep star was hitting .316 (43 for 136) with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs in 40 games with Triple-A Sacramento.
The 28-year-old Yastrzemski was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and played 703 games with 2,600 at-bats in the minors. San Francisco traded for him in March, a deal that sent minor league right-hander Tyler Herb to the Orioles.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)