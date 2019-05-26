  • WBZ TV

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – Walmart shoppers stocking up for their holiday weekend barbecues in Seabrook, New Hampshire may have caught a glimpse Saturday of a local celebrity – John Cena.

The WWE wrestler and actor’s photo went up on the store’s Facebook page this weekend and has been shared more than 1,300 times. He’s wearing a Boston Red Sox cap and giving the cashier a thumbs up.

“You think we don’t see you but we did,” the store wrote. “John Cena shopping at the Seabrook Walmart.”

The Walmart is only a short drive away from Cena’s hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts.

