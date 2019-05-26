BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are only four wins away from bringing home the Stanley Cup — and Boston fans are ready for it.
“I got chill bumps walking into the Garden. I could feel the cold air. I’m just so ready. Bruins in four,” said Matt Wilbur.
Like father, like son, Matt and Jeff Wilbur are dripping with confidence heading into the Final. Their motto: in Tuukka, we trust.
“They have one of the best goalies in the world. Rask is awesome, so I think they’re going to do it,” said Jeff.
Matt continued, “My first game – it’s going to take it over. Then three more after that – sweep.”
Sean Griffin, another Bruins fan, had a similar idea. “I think we’ve got a man in net –Tuuka and he’s going to give us the edge,” he said.
A billboard that can be seen driving into Boston even reads, “Two parades down, one more to go.”
Boston City Hall will be hosting a Game 1 watch party and pregame festivities including a concert appearance by Lil Nas X.