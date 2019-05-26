  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Overall water quality at beaches in metropolitan Boston is up a bit.

That’s the finding of a new report that rates water quality at 15 Boston area beaches. The report rated overall water quality at the beaches at 95% in 2018, up slightly from the year before.

Bruce Berman, spokesman for the group Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, said 13 of the 15 metropolitan beaches scored higher than 90%, with seven achieving perfect scores of 100%.

Nantasket Beach in Hull (WBZ-TV)

He said scores came in relatively high despite last year’s heavy rainfall.

Berman said King’s Beach in Lynn and Swampscott, and Tenean Beach in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston continued to lag behind the other beaches. He said officials in those communities are working to track down and fix the problems.

