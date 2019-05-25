OXFORD (CBS) – A teen was allegedly shot by another teen in front of the town library after a fight turned nasty in Oxford.

Police say a 17-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg Saturday afternoon. The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad, the fight began on Main Street in front of St. Roch’s Church. After the shots were fired, the 17-year-old suspect allegedly ran down the railroad tracks behind the church, discarding a semi-automatic handgun. Police later found the gun.

Saad said police were interviewing several witnesses.

“I want to assure the public that this was not a random act, and they should go about their Memorial Day weekend activities as planned,” Saad said.

“This is definitely unexpected for us. This is not a usual event for the town of Oxford. That’s why I was glad to see that all the resources responded and assisted us to help us through this chaotic event, and fortunately for us, it came to a very good conclusion and obviously we’re not looking at a fatality here with this particular incident, so we’re thankful of that,” Saad said. He added that police are still searching for a motive in the shooting.

State and K-9 police assisted in the case.

The 17-year-old will face multiple charges, including attempted murder. Police said as the investigation progresses more charges may be forthcoming. Because of their ages, the names of the suspect and the victim will not be released.