BOSTON (CBS) — The Essex District Attorney’s Office confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 13-year-old Amesbury girl. Chloe Ricard was dropped at Lawrence General Hospital Monday and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Carlos Rivera, 47, of Lawrence, was arrested Saturday morning. He has been charged with two counts of distribution of Class B drugs to a minor, two counts of indecent assault & battery on a child under 14 and one count of indecent assault & battery on a person over 14.
“Investigators determined that Rivera allegedly brought a 13-year old Amesbury girl to Lawrence General Hospital on Monday, May 20 at approximately 4:47 pm. He was accompanied by a female under the age of 16.” said a statement from the D.A.
Chloe and the other girl had been at Rivera’s apartment Sunday night and Monday, according to the D.A.
Chloe’s mother is heartbroken. “You ruined my life,” said Debi Goldsmith-Dolan on Tuesday. “All you had to do if she was sick was call the ambulance, do something to try and save her. You took away my world.”
Classmates will remember Chloe as a “talented young artist” with a huge heart.
The cause of her death is still unknown.
Rivera is being held on $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.