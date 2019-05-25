BROCKTON (CBS) — Brockton Police said one person was arrested after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed on Highland Street. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Family members identified the victim as Earl Thomas, a father of three.
“The streets don’t love nobody. They just left him to die outside. He got kids. He had a good job,” said a woman who shares a three-year-old son with Thomas. “He was a bricklayer.”
Neighbors did not want to share their identities for fear of retaliation.
“Somebody started screaming and crying there,” one man said. “I put my shoes on and came out the door and that’s when they were taking him out.”
“Brockton is Brockton,” said the mother of Thomas’s child with a shrug. “You don’t get away, you don’t get out, this is what happens.”
No arrests have been made.