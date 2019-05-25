BOSTON (CBS) – A new tribute was dedicated Saturday on Deer Island to Irish immigrants who were seeking a better life in Boston.
The 16-foot Celtic cross overlooking Boston Harbor is made of stone and honors the 850 Irish immigrants who died after arriving on Deer Island in the 1800s.
The immigrants came to America to escape a famine in Ireland only to die and be buried in unmarked graves. Organizers say this memorial recognizes their sacrifice.
“This was a group that many years ago left a land that was desolated, came her with hope in their heart and the future seemed to be bright if they could make it,” said Irish singer and storyteller Mairin Keady.
Organizers say the memorial also serves as a reminder that America should be a welcoming place to immigrants.