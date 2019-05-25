Comments
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a body has been found at a Little League field in Worcester.
Police say they’re investigating after the man was found at the field used by the Ted Williams Little League in Beaver Brook Park early Saturday morning.
The man’s identity was not publicly released and no arrests were made.
The medical examiner is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.
