BOSTON (CBS) – The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston says it has banned two members for making racist comments to students who were on a field trip.
The museum says it reviewed hours of surveillance video recorded on May 16 when students from the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy visited. The MFA identified two visitors who made racist comments.
“We have identified the patrons who made the disparaging remarks and revoked their membership, banning them from the Museum’s grounds,” the MFA said. “We will serve them with a no-trespass cease-and-desist notification.”
The students said they also heard a racist remark from an employee and that security guards followed them. The group reported they were told “no food, no drink, no watermelon.” According to the MFA, “The employee who greeted the group recalled relaying as part of standard operating procedures that ‘no food, no drink and no water bottles’ were allowed in the galleries.”
The museum said it could not corroborate whether an employee said something racist, and the guards not single out students.
However, the museum is going to improve its employee training.