BOSTON (CBS) – The 50-foot memorial created to honor Massachusetts heroes who have given their lives in service since Sept. 11, 2001, was re-dedicated in Boston on Friday.
The ceremony included the unveiling of a new panel dedicated to Sergeant First Class Eric Emond of Fall River.
Emond was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last year. He co-founded Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.
“Eric was more than an American patriot. He was a devoted husband to Allie. He was a dedicated father to Lucy, Ruby and Emmy. It’s clear to everyone who has met or even come in contact with this family that Eric’s fierce spirit lives through them and will continue to do,” a speaker said at the ceremony.
Emond’s wife and three children were at the ceremony. Ceremonial wreaths were also laid at the base of the monument.