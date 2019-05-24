Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The new production of “Magic Mike: The Broadway Musical” that was set to come to a Boston stage this fall has been canceled.
The show was scheduled to open at the Emerson Colonial Theater in the fall, but producers said the show isn’t ready yet.
Anyone who bought tickets on a credit card will get an automatic refund. Those who paid in cash can go to the box office to get their money back.
The music had been described as “wildly fun” and “ridiculously sexy.” It was supposed to be a prequel to the hit movies “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL.”
Channing Tatum, star of the films, was announced as a producer.
The Boston Globe reported that the next step for the show will be announced in about a week.