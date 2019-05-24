Comments
LYNN (CBS) — A man was freed by the Lynn Fire Department after he became trapped by debris at a large construction site on Munroe Street Friday morning.
According to Lynn Police, the call came in around 8:15 a.m. It initially reported that four people were trapped but three were able to get out before first responders arrived.
Firefighters were able to cut through the rebar that collapsed on the last man and rescue him.
He was med-flighted to a Boston hospital but was conscious and alert at the time.
Police and OSHA are investigating.