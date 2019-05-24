The Internet Ruthlessly Shames Aaron Rodgers For Slow Beer Chug At Bucks GameThe internet came down hard on Aaron Rodgers for a slow beer chug. The internet is wrong.

Julian Edelman: Boston Is 'The Best Sports City In The World'The Patriots wide receiver knows with supreme confidence that there's no better place in the world to play and follow sports.

Brad Marchand Avoids Injury During Bruins ScrimmageThe only thing that would have put a damper on Thursday night's Bruins scrimmage was an injury. It appears the Bruins avoided any such catastrophe.

A Slice Of Sully: Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup PreviewThe long wait for the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final continues. But WBZ-TV's Steve Burton and Scott Sullivan are here to help you fill the void with another edition of "A Slice Of Sully."

With New Contract, Julian Edelman Can Become Second-Most Important Player From Patriots DynastyTom Brady's been No. 1. But who's No. 2? Equipped with a new contract extension, Julian Edelman has the opportunity to make the answer a clear-cut, no-doubt-about-it choice.