



BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman readily admits that he’s not exactly been a nomad over the course of his 32 years on Earth. Yet, having lived in the Boston area for a full decade, the Patriots wide receiver knows with supreme confidence that there’s no better place in the world to be a part of the sports scene.

“I mean that’s how it is here,” Edelman said after Thursday’s OTA session in Foxboro, when asked about the Patriots wearing Bruins gear on their way to and from the practice field. “Opening Day, we’re at the Sox. Wearing the Bruins hats right now. Go to the Celts, support them. It’s a very close-knit city. It’s probably — I’ve never played anywhere else, but I would say it’s the best sports city in the world.”

Edelman would know. Having joined the Patriots in 2009, Edelman’s been a major driver behind that reality, playing in four Super Bowls and winning three of them. (The Patriots made another Super Bowl in Edelman’s injury absence in 2017.) He’s also seen the Red Sox win two titles and the Bruins win one Stanley Cup while now reaching two more Cup Finals. The Celtics have also reached an NBA Finals during that time.

“It’s exciting, man,” Edelman said. “This city has just always got some crazy sports vibes going. I don’t know — right now it’s the Bruins’ turn. It’s exciting to see a young team, a new team go out there with some of the older guys that have been around and compete at the highest level. So I’m excited for them and I’ll be at the games.”

Edelman was clearly feeling those vibes when he waved the Bruins flag as a banner captain before Boston’s Game 7 victory over the Maple Leafs, a night when Edelman also chugged a beer while on the video board to fire up the home crowd.

Julian Edelman pounds a beer to get the crowd pumped at Bruins/Leafs Game 7 (via @ConorRyan_93)pic.twitter.com/exKqmth9XY — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) April 24, 2019

That moment even earned Edelman a shoutout from the head coach.

“Julian Edelman chugging a beer was awesome,” a beaming Bruce Cassidy said after that Game 7 win. “Probably got everyone fired up, including us. Good for him. We’ll return the favor at some point down the road.”

Bruce Cassidy loved Julian Edelman chugging a beer on the jumbotron pic.twitter.com/HZYcrpG5ph — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) April 24, 2019

As for who decided to strap fresh Bruins gear on the whole team on Thursday, Edelman revealed that the decision came from the top.

“They wore our stuff a couple years back pregame, and Coach said, hey, we’re gonna represent them and support them and show our token of appreciation for what they’re doing right now,” Edelman shared. “It was Coach B, Coach Belichick.”