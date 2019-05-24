Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton auto body shop and eight cars were damaged after a fire was intentionally set at the Main Street property around 11 p.m. Thursday.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed to WBZ-TV that they, along with Brockton Police and Fire Departments, are investigating the fire at Finish Line Automotive as a case of arson.
Surveillance video appears to show someone getting into a car around the time the fire started, the fire department said.
About $500,000 was done in damages.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Tips left with the hotline could be rewarded with up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the case.