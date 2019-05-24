Filed Under:Arson, Boston News, Brockton News

BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton auto body shop and eight cars were damaged after a fire was intentionally set at the Main Street property around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed to WBZ-TV that they, along with Brockton Police and Fire Departments, are investigating the fire at Finish Line Automotive as a case of arson.

Surveillance video appears to show someone getting into a car around the time the fire started, the fire department said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a case of arson at this Main Street auto body shop in Brockton (WBZ-TV)

About $500,000 was done in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Tips left with the hotline could be rewarded with up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s