OAK BLUFFS (CBS) – Due to a wind advisory, The Steamship Authority, which ferries passengers to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard has diverted all remaining Friday trips to and from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.
A quick drop in temperatures and an expected period of wind gusts between 40-50 mph “has the potential to disrupt marine operations in the Cape and Islands…,” the company said.
The Nantucket to Hyannis trip at 6:15 p.m. has been canceled.
For updated schedules or to make/modify a reservation, call 508-477-8600 or visit http://www.steamshipauthority.com.